DOST to deploy 20 RX Boxes here

INFOBYTES

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will deploy 20 units of RX Boxes in Negros Oriental as part of their COVID-19 support interventions.

DOST-Negros Oriental Provincial Director Atty. Gilbert Arbon explained that RX boxes are telehealth devices which can measure a patient’s temperature, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, heart rate, and electrocardiogram readings, and uterine construction, among others. He added that since the device is remote-operated and attached to a computer, it will minimize the contact between the patient and the nurse or doctor, noting the latter can just monitor the patient’s vitals in a separate room. (By Roi Lomotan)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Male COVID-19 recovers but 3 contacts positive

(By Roi Lomotan)

A previously reported male COVID-19 patient in Bindoy, Negros Oriental is now cleared from COVID-19 infection after his repeat swab showed a negative result.

However, three persons who had direct contact with him turned out to be infected with the same virus, namely his wife and two children, said Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion. Estacion disclosed all of the three direct contacts of the 48-year old male COVID-19 patient in Bindoy with code NegOr-Cov-109 are asymptomatic and are staying inside the isolation facility identified by their local government unit.

Army rescues 2 minors recruited by NPA in Gui

(By Jennifer Catan-Tilos)

Philippine Army troopers of the 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB) have rescued two female minors who were recruited by the Communist New People’s Army (NPA) Terrorist during this week’s encounter at the hinterland barangay of Guihulngan City.

According to Community Military Officer Capt. Kelvin Bayaban of 303IB, the female minors, whose names are withheld for their security and safety, were rescued by troops of 62IB after a series of encounters with the armed NPA members at Sitio Maluy-a, Brgy. Sandayao in Guihulngan. Bayaban said the two female minors together with Rennel Marosino aka Bikbik were cornered by the troops and abandoned by the withdrawing NPAs after their temporary hideout was overwhelmed by elements of 62IB.

Motorcycle barriers no longer set in Dgte

(By Jennifer Catan-Tilos)

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has acknowledged the National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 for acting on his request to allow the motorcycle riders here to convey without barriers.

The national IATF, however, stated that in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), local government units have the sole authority to implement the guidelines based on their situation. Along with it, the National Task Force has reconsidered that motorcycle barriers are no longer required for riders living under the same roof in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).