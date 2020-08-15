DOST donates face shields to NegrOr frontliners

ZD TRIVIA

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Science and Technology’s Metals Industry Research & Development Center (DOST-MIRDC) through DOST Negros Oriental Provincial S&T Center donated around 2000 face shields to the Provincial Government of Negros Oriental and twenty-five (25) Local Government Units (LGU) on August 6, 2020.

The beneficiaries include Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital, district hospitals, community primary hospitals, rural health units and all LGU offices. DOST Negros Oriental Provincial S&T Director Atty. Gilbert R. Arbon spearheaded the distribution of face shields to COVID-19 NegOr Inter-Agency Task Force led by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henrissa Calumpang.

DOST-MIRDC, led by its Executive Director, Engr. Robert O. Dizon, supports the needs of medical frontliners and other health workers nationwide. Initially, MIRDC was only producing 50 face shields per day through the 3D printing technologies house in the Additive Manufacturing Center (AMCen) in Bicutan, Taguig City. To augment the production, the Center shifted to plastic injection technology carried out in cooperation with technology partners such as the Omnifab, Inc., a 3D printing company who fabricated the first mold and the Megasamsotite in San Pedro, Laguna which offered its facilities for mass production. The other mold for the face shield frames was fabricated at the Die and Mold Solution Center (DMSC), a facility of the DOST-MIRDC. The transition from 3D printing to plastic injection technology increased the production by up to 5,000 pieces of face shield frames per day.

Responding to the country’s need for supplies of protective personal equipment (PPEs), specifically face shields, the DOST-MIRDC initiated the mass production of these medical face shields on May 15, 2020. (DOST Negros Oriental S&T Media Service)