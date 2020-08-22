Dgte BNS is CV’s nutrition hero

INFOBYTES

Barangay Nutrition Scholar (BNS) Trecy Tubilla of Poblacion 8, this city has been cited as Outstanding Nutrition Hero: BNS Category for 2020 in Region 7 during the 1st Virtual Grand Nutrition Awards.

City Nutrition Officer Lourdes Taburaza said that Tubilla was cited for her track record of performance, innovativeness, resourcefulness and complete documentation of her initiatives. Upon receiving the award, Tubilla credited the Sanggunian of Poblacion 8 led by Punong Barangay Maelyne Rose Mariano and the city administration for their support. (By Jennifer Catan-Tilos)

SU marks 119th Founder’s Day

By Jennifer Catan-Tilos

Silliman University (SU) opened its 119th Founder’s Day with SU President Dr. Betty Cernol McCann as speaker during the SU Church Sunday service, marking the opening of the celebration.

The SU president said “following God’s leading we take the road towards informed decision making, banking on factual information and pooling together human resources to stay on course, to be adequate in our response, to think beyond the crisis we now face, and to imagine what higher education would be like.” In this time of pandemic, McCann cited how Silliman University should position itself when it catapulted into a 21st century learning environment that it is now heavily leaning on the internet and digital technology.

NegOr IPHO heightens anti-teenage pregnancy drive in upland brgys

By Roi Lomotan

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in Negros Oriental is intensifying its advocacy campaign on adolescent health and the risks of teenage pregnancy among young people in upland barangays following the death of four females related to teenage pregnancy in 2018.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion disclosed that the deaths of four teenage girls between 15 to 19 years old two years ago was an “eye opener” for them to reach out to the young people in far-flung barangays, noting that that the mortalities were residents of upland villages but gave birth in hospitals. “Nung nakita namo na ang deaths tua sa mga bukid mao tong eye opener namo na we have to reach out to the farthest bukid na naay high school (When we found out that the deaths were residents of upland areas, it was an eye opener for us to reach out to the farthest area with an existing high school),” Estacion said.

Dgte tells firms: Follow health rules or lose biz permit

By Jennifer Catan-Tilos

Dumaguete City government has warned all business establishments here to strictly comply with the health protocols.

Businesses wich fail to heed the advise after three repeated violations might end up with business permits revoked, based on Section 4 of the City Ordinance No. 65. All establishments, in the course of their businesses, are required to make available hand sanitizers, alcohol, hand wash area or similar sanitation provisions within the business premises at all times.