Covid19 probable, plus 3 others test negative

Four (4) additional residents, including a COVID probable case, who were swabbed separately, tested NEGATIVE in the RT-PCR tests as disclosed by City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla.

Specifically, the four (4) persons who tested negative in the latest RT PCR are:

COVID Probable case, a 51 year-old male resident of Barangay Balugo, with no history of travel, who died of pneumonia and sepsis while admitted at NOPH on August 17, 2020 (he was swabbed the day before he died); A cigarette merchandizer, 24-year-old male and a resident of Barangay Banilad with no history of travel outside of Negros Oriental but reactive to RDT; A 38-year-old male and resident of Barangay Taclobo with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) but with no history of travel outside of Negros Oriental; An 81-year-old female resident of Barangay Camanjac with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) but with no history of travel outside of Negros Oriental;

Dr. Talla said that the immediate family and close neighbors of the 51-year-old male from Balugo will be released from quarantine considering that the deceased ultimately tested negative of COVID-19.