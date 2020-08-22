Covid19: agent of new baby boom

NEWS NOTES

There is a strong observation that Covid 19 worldwide is the new proximate agent and cause of the next baby boomers. Why? Because daddy is always around the house and contraceptives have stopped coming.

In the Philippines, experts say the Covid lockdown means more than 5 million Filipinas are likely to find their reproductive health services disrupted, and consequently some 1.8Million unplanned and unexpected pregnancies expected this year because daddy is always at home, and the suppliers of free contraceptives from POP COM has virtually stopped dropping by.

Globally, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that more than 47 million women could lose access to contraception as a result of the coronavirus overloading health systems and disrupting global supply chains, which could result in about 7 million unplanned and unintended pregnancies worldwide.

The University of the Philippines Population Institute (UPPI) and the UNFPA are predicting a coronavirus baby boom with an additional 751,000 unplanned, and unintended pregnancies if community quarantine measures continue until the end of the year.

Of these 751,000 unplanned pregnancies, how many babies more will be born in Negros Oriental because of the slowdown in the distributioin of contraceptives especially in the hinterlands, because of the lockdown and travel restrictions.

“This would be the highest number of births in the country since 2012, according to Juan Antonio Perez III, executive director of the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM).

According to POPCOM data, the number of births in 2012 was 1.79 million and has been slowly declining as family planning services became more widely available.

But today the Covid lockdown is reversing the curve, more pregnancies will arise from worldwide love nest.

POPCOM says government health centres have seen a 50-percent drop in people using their supply of contraceptives since March, mostly due to lack of public transport, limited clinical staff and reduced clinic hours.

A ravaged economy compelled the government to ease lockdown measures across the country on August 18 , except for certain high-risk areas. But, despite the relaxation, many are still afraid to leave their homes.

In the past few weeks, the Philippines has recorded new daily COVID-19 cases in the thousands. As of August 18, there were ­­_________ total cases, now the Philippines is second-highest Covid infections in Southeast Asia.

In an effort to make reproductive health services easier to access, the health department launched Family Planning on Wheels, a programme where health workers visit various communities and hand out three months’ supply of their preferred birth control methods..

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the Philippine health system, disrupting access to family planning. It is hoped that through Family Planning on Wheels, POPCOM AND the stakeholders themselves will bring family planning back on track, into the doorstep of the Filipino family.