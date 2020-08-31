Covid jokes

YOUR WELLNESS

Why do they call it the novel coronavirus? It’s a long story…

You know what they’re saying about 2020? It went viral faster than anyone thought it would!

What’s the best way to avoid touching your face? A glass of wine in each hand.

Nail salons, hair salons, waxing center and beauty parlors are closed. OMG, It’s about to get ugly out there!

I’ll tell you a coronavirus joke now, but you’ll have to wait two weeks to see if you got it.

Finland just closed its borders. You know what that means. No one will be crossing the finish line.

So many coronavirus jokes out there, it’s a pun-demic… He he he!

What did the man say to the bartender? I’ll have a corona, hold the virus.

