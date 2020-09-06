Congress online at district levels

The second district has on-going projects worth P549M and another tranch is coming at P951M, hopefully to hit Cong Sagarbarria’s total project proposals of P1.5Billion just for the second district. At Photo, If Congress can attend sessions on line, like what Rep Sagar is doing, then there is no more need for them to be always in the Batasan hall. Like Rep Manuel Sagarbarria, he even attends committee hearings like this on trade in Dumaguete. In this manner, legislators can have more time in their districts. This new Normal could bring millions of savings of congressmen’s budget , instead realign them for district projects.