Congress CLF renews DYEM-fm Bai Radio franchise + 25yrs

The House Committee on Legislative Franchise chaired by Rep. Franz E. Alvarez, Tuesday August 4, has renewed the radio broadcasting franchise of the Negros Broadcasting and Publishing Corp. DYEM FM Bai Radio fro another 25 years starting September 23, 2020.

The marathon hearing became the first of such broadcast radion franchise renewals following the infamous ABS CBN case whose renewal was disapproved by the CLF committee.

The main author of the House Bill 4924 which renews RA8161! was Rep. Aristotle Aumentado, of Bohol; Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria of Dumaguete, co-author; and Rep. Edgar Chatto of Bohol, co-author.

After it passes the House, the Bill will go up to the Senate, then to the cameral and Plenary before it goes to the President for his signature.

Government agencies represented who gave clearance to NBPC were the National Telecommuniations Commission; the Securities and Exchange Commission; the Bureau of Internal Revenue; and the City Government of Dumaguete. All of them attested to the satisfactory and good standing of NBPC during their franchise operation of 25 years.

The Congressional hearing was done by zoom apps because of the Covid Pandemic. Most of the House members who participated in the deliberations were in their homes and private offices. The NBPC board of directors were also participating via zoom apps in Dumaguete.

The hearing lasted only for fifiteen minutes by zoom, as all requirements for renewal of NBPC / DYEM Fm were complete. The NBPC panel was composed of Ely Dejaresco, president and CEO; Atty Jay Dejaresco, legal counsel and Atty Antonio Marlon Dejaresco, as corporate secretary; and the rest of the Board of Directors namely Marlen Dejaresco, treasurer; Emmanuel Dejaresco, operations manager; Ellen Calunsag and Marilen Real as members.