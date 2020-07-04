City now on MGC

Effective July 1, Dumaaguete city shifts to Modified General Community Quarantine, as City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo underscores the need for the citizens to stay-at-home unless compelled to go outside by reason of work or buying of necessities to prevent COVID-19 contamination.

Repeat: under MGCQ everybody is still asked to STAY AT HOME UNLESS COMPELLED to go out ONLY by reasons of work, food, life and health and urgent concerns of such nature.

Thus, the Easy Access Pass or Resident Passes will continue to be in effect even under MGCQ for all residents and non-residents to manage the influx of crowds in the malls, grocery stores, food establishments and in the Central Business District where physical distancing is a must.

Mayor Remollo said that provisions of Executive Order No. 19-C limiting the entry of both residents and non-residents to access essential goods and services at the malls, public market, supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential business establishments in the city CONTINUES TO BE IN EFFECT to wit:

FOR RESIDENTS:

RED: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

PURPLE: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays

FOR NON-RESIDENTS:

Use the “Easy Access Pass” already issued per households by their respective LGUs.

Towns and Cities from Congressional Districts One and Two (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)

Towns and Cities from THREECongressional DistrictS (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays)

Mayor Remollo said that even if the city and province are now under MGCQ, citizens must continue to be vigilant and continue to practice the basic healthy habits such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing and social or physical distancing.

On Tuesday, a resolution was passed and unanimously adopted by the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases requiring all incoming persons, whose ultimate destination is Dumaguete City, to strictly follow local protocols by submitting a negative RT-PCR test result (released not more than 72 hours prior to travel); securing a Certificate of Acceptance from the City of Dumaguete and undergoing a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in a facility designated for the purpose. OTHERWISE THEY WILL BE POLITELY REFUSED ENTRY.

Finally pursuant to the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines with amendments as of June 25, 2020 by the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases the following protocols are imposed:

movement of all persons in areas placed under MGCQ shall be limited to accessing essential goods and services, for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate hereunder, and for other activities permitted Any person below twenty-one (21) years old, those who are sixty (60) years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, and pregnant women shall be required to remain in their residences at all times

Indoor and outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as but not limited to walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting, and skateboarding are allowed. Provided, that the minimum public health standards such as the wearing of masks and the maintenance of social distancing protocols, and no sharing of equipment where applicable, are observed.

Mass gatherings such as but not limited to, movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, religious services, and work conferences shall be allowed provided that participants shall be limited to fifty percent (50%) of the seating or venue capacity.

Limited face-to-face or in-person classes may be conducted in HEIs provided there is strict compliance with minimum public health standards, consultation with local government units, and compliance with guidelines set by CHED. Face-to-face TVET training and competency assessment may be conducted at up to 50% training and assessment site capacity, provided there is strict compliance with minimum public health standards, TESDA Guidelines and consultation with local government units. For K-12 Basic Education, the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan of the Deped shall be adopted

Work in all public and private offices may be allowed to resume physical reporting to work at partial or full operating capacity, depending on business viability with alternative work arrangements for persons who are sixty (60) years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, and pregnant women.

All public and private construction projects shall be allowed subject to strict compliance with the construction safety guidelines issued by the DPWH for the implementation of infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The road, rail, maritime, and aviation sectors of public transportation shall be allowed to operate at the capacity in accordance with guidelines issued by the DOTr. Provided, that in all public transports, a strict one (1) meter distance between passengers shall be observed and appropriate engineering controls shall be in place.

Private transportation shall be allowed subject to the guidelines provided by DOTr

All permitted establishments and activities under Categories I, II and III of Section 4(6) and those in previous Sections of these Omnibus Guidelines shall be allowed to operate or be undertaken at full operational capacity:

a. Barber shops, salons, and other personal care service establishments, at a maximum of fifty percent (50%) of venue capacity;

b. Dine-in restaurants, fast food and food retail establishments, including those in supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments, at a maximum of fifty percent (50%) of seating capacity

c. Category IV and all other establishments not permitted to operate under previous Sections of these Guidelines, at a maximum of fifty percent (50%) operational capacity.

d. However, for hotels and other accommodation establishments, only those accredited as provided by law and relevant DOT and DILG issuances may operate, and only upon issuance of a Certificate of Authority to operate by the DOT. For this purpose, DOT and DILG shall work with LGUs to ensure compliance of accommodation establishments