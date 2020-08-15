City jail to remain on lockdown indefinitely

The Dumaguete City Jail, both male and female dormitories, will remain on lockdown until further notice. This means, family members could not visit the Persons Deprived of Liberty currently in the jail.

However, food packages for PDLs from their respective families will be accepted.

Meanwhile, the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, chaired by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, authorized the recent disinfection of the various facilities and cells of the City District Jail to prevent any transmission of COVID-19.

Personnel from the City Health Office conducted deep cleaning and sanitation of the entire jail compound as a means to maintain zero COVID case among all the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

Mayor Remollo is coordinating closely with the jail wardens of both male and female dormitories that are currently on lockdown since the pandemic started.

Jail guards are required to undergo 14-day quarantine before and after assuming their shifts. Meanwhile, the City Health Office is also supplying multi-vitamins and other provisions to the PDLs.