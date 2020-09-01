City evacuation center to start construction

Site preparation is in progress for the construc-tion of an evacuation center for the City of Dumaguete in Barangay Talay with an appropriation of P 36 million taken from the budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways Region 7.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said that the evacuation center will have the basic facilities to serve the needs of those who would seek refuge in times of calamities and emergency.

The chosen site for the facility is in Barangay Talay adjacent to the Youth Home and CDA Building.

The evacuation center shall have about 106 cubicles for evacuees, adequate number of shower and comfort rooms, a large kitchen and mess hall, breastfeeding rooms, conjugal rooms, children’s play area, a prayer room, administration office, ample parking area and a Materials Recovery Facility.

The city government is also implementing several other construction projects to include the two concrete full span bridges in Colon Street at the back of Foundation University and near the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Batinguel; the shoreline protection project along Rizal Boulevard; the Central Materials Recovery Facility in Barangay Candau-ay; a Multi-Purpose Building in Barangay Batinguel (funded by the Provincial Government), along with other infrastructure projects such as covered courts, drainage canal and flood control systems, multi-purpose halls, health and day care centers in the barangays.