City Covid frontliners to get P18.5M “bonus”

More than a thousand City Government regular, casual and job order employees, who rendered service at the time when the city was placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the whole month of April 2020, will each receive the maximum amount of COVID hazard pay at P 500./day.

Mayor Remollo said that among those who will receive the P 500/day hazard pay provided that they were present based on the DTRs of the health workers, traffic enforcers, social workers, veterinarians, City Economic Enterprises, first responders, environmental technicians, Contract of Services of Barangay Public Safety Officers, Discipline Zone enforcers, BHWs along with the employees of GSO, Public Market, slaughterhouse, transport terminal, septage treatment plant, Sanggu-niang Panlungsod, among other offices.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo lauded the members of the City Council for approving today the supplemental appropriation of P 18.5 million in recognition to the services of the government employees to enforce the rules and local health protocols while the city was under ECQ.

Councilor Lilani Ramon, Chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation, shepherded the approval of the budget request of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to fund the grant of hazard pay as provided under Department of Budget and Management Circular No. 2020-1.

Elected officials are not among those entitled to receive the hazard pay.

The amount that each qualified employee gets depends on the number of days that he or she was physically present at his work station from April 3 to 30, 2020.

The savings from the Personal Services of various funded vacant positions from the different offices for the period January to June 2020 of the current budget were reverted and appropriated to fund the hazard pay for the employees.