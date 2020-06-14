Chronicle turns 47 on historic COVID year

CHRONICLE anniversaries usually come on significant years and milestones.

We started in June 12, 1973, the first freedom day after Martial Law was declared nationwide in Sept 21, 1972.;

Then we had milestone year-anniversaries that followed like People Power year; EDSA 1 and 2; typhoon and earthquake years; you name it, almost every anniversary year of this paper there were historic happenings around the corner.

This our 47th year of service to community journalism on June 12, we are in the midst of a deadly viral pandemic called COVID19.

Although we are used to simple celebrations not to forget special Holy Masses of Thankgiving every year, we can only hold virtual masses but covered “LIVE” daily by our sister enterprise DYEM FM BAI RADIO which is99 now on our Ruby Year marked every March 26th.

We will remember this year of the paper as one that experienced unsurpased bitter economic lockdown. Never in our 47years of existence have we experienced 50% reductions in the number of pages; suspension of advertisers accounts because they too experienced their own lockdowns; cut down on personnel work hours; and cut down of printing supplies.

Yet living up to our motto of “service to community with truth as our only guide,” we still manage and enjoy putting to bed our weekly editions via our modest desk top offset publishing facilities.

In l980 we tried a whole year, coming out DAILY AND WE MADE IT with much exhaustion as the Dumaguete readership was not yet ready for such adventure, plus with the advent of satellite communications.

But contrary to the fears of many, community newspapering is not a dying industry because there will always be a market for small newspapers like us.

The local rural readers and advertisers, the close to 100,000 OFW Negrenses and immigrant workers, are steady readers of home news online. They also patronize our public affairs radio programs because nothing is more interesting than news from home . Now these are accessible 24/7.

The editorial staff would like to thank our readers, advertisers and friends and most of all the Lord Jesus for the privilege of serving Him and His people through this medium which in the first place was never in our mind 47 years ago.

Only for His Will and His Glory.