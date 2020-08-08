LAW EACH WEEK

Is there a law prohibiting child labor?

Yes, Republic Act 9231 (An Act Providing for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor and Affording Stronger Protection for the Working Child, Amen-ding for this Purpose Republic Act No. 7610, as amended, Other-wise Known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act)

What is child labor?

Any work or economic activity performed by a child that subjects him or her to any form of exploitation or is harmful to his or her health and safety or physical, mental or psychosocial development.

Can a child work without violating the law?

Yes, as long as the working child is engaged in the following:

When the child is below 18 years of age in a work or economic activity that is not child labor; or ( When the child is below 15 years of age: (a) In work where he/she is directly under the responsibility of his/her parents or legal guardian and where only members of the child’s family (are employed; or ((b) In public entertainment or (information.

What is the limitation on the hours of work of a working child?

If the child is:

Below 15 years of age – not more than 20 hours a week and not more than 4 hours a day. But he/she is not allowed to work between 8:00 pm – 6:00 am. At least 15 years of age but below 18 years of age – will not exceed 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. But he/she is not allowed to work between 10:00 pm – 6:00 am

Who can file a complaint for unlawful acts committed against children?