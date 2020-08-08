CHILD LABOR

By
Atty. Karissa Tolentino-Maxino
-

LAW EACH WEEK

Is there a law prohibiting child labor?

Yes, Republic Act 9231 (An Act Providing for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor and Affording Stronger Protection for the Working Child, Amen-ding for this Purpose Republic Act No. 7610, as amended, Other-wise Known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act)

What is child labor?

Any work or economic activity performed by a child that subjects him or her to any form of exploitation or is harmful to his or her health and safety or physical, mental or psychosocial development.

Can a child work without violating the law?

Yes, as long as the working child is engaged in the following:

  1. When the child is below 18 years of age in a work or economic activity that is not child labor; or (
  2. When the child is below 15 years of age: (a) In work where he/she is directly under the responsibility of his/her parents or legal guardian and where only members of the child’s family (are employed; or ((b) In public entertainment or (information.

What is the limitation on the hours of work of a working child?

If the child is:

  1. Below 15 years of age – not more than 20 hours a week and not more than 4 hours a day. But he/she is not allowed to work between 8:00 pm – 6:00 am.
  2. At least 15 years of age but below 18 years of age – will not exceed 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. But he/she is not allowed to work between 10:00 pm – 6:00 am

Who can file a complaint for unlawful acts committed against children?

  1. Offended party(
  2. Parents or guardians(
  3. Ascendants or collateral relatives within the 3rd degree of consanguinity(
  4. Officer, social worker or representative of a licensed child-caring institution(
  5. Officer or social worker of DSWD(
  6. Barangay chairman of the place where the violation occurred, where the child is residing or employed(
  7. At least 3 concerned, responsible citizens where the violation occurred

