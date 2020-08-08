LAW EACH WEEK
Is there a law prohibiting child labor?
Yes, Republic Act 9231 (An Act Providing for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor and Affording Stronger Protection for the Working Child, Amen-ding for this Purpose Republic Act No. 7610, as amended, Other-wise Known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act)
What is child labor?
Any work or economic activity performed by a child that subjects him or her to any form of exploitation or is harmful to his or her health and safety or physical, mental or psychosocial development.
Can a child work without violating the law?
Yes, as long as the working child is engaged in the following:
- When the child is below 18 years of age in a work or economic activity that is not child labor; or (
- When the child is below 15 years of age: (a) In work where he/she is directly under the responsibility of his/her parents or legal guardian and where only members of the child’s family (are employed; or ((b) In public entertainment or (information.
What is the limitation on the hours of work of a working child?
If the child is:
- Below 15 years of age – not more than 20 hours a week and not more than 4 hours a day. But he/she is not allowed to work between 8:00 pm – 6:00 am.
- At least 15 years of age but below 18 years of age – will not exceed 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. But he/she is not allowed to work between 10:00 pm – 6:00 am
Who can file a complaint for unlawful acts committed against children?
- Offended party(
- Parents or guardians(
- Ascendants or collateral relatives within the 3rd degree of consanguinity(
- Officer, social worker or representative of a licensed child-caring institution(
- Officer or social worker of DSWD(
- Barangay chairman of the place where the violation occurred, where the child is residing or employed(
- At least 3 concerned, responsible citizens where the violation occurred