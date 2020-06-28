Cargo ship blocked

Acting on urgent information, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo refused to allow the docking and disembarkation of the screw of a passenger/cargo ship from Dipolog at the City Port, as some of the ship’s crew tested positive of COVID-19 based on the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) that was conducted also in Dipolog.

Mayor Remollo, Chairperson of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, said that the decision was geared towards protecting the residents of Dumaguete City and the larger community of Negros Oriental from possible transmission of COVID-19.

Both City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla and PPA Port Manager Atty. Sarah Mirjares, Vice-Chairperson and member of the City’s IATF, respectively, concurred to the decision of Mayor Remollo.

It was also recommended that the infected crew should undergo confirmatory RT-PCR tests and be quarantined in an isolation facility in Dipolog or elsewhere.

The PPA and the Philippine Coast Guard implemented the order of Mayor Remollo and denied the ship’s entry and docking at the Dumaguete Port. It was learned that the ship is returning to its port of origin in Dipolog with recommendation for change of crew and vessel disinfection.

ONE STOP SHOP FOR TRAVEL AUTHORITY

(For Outbound Locally Stranded Individuals)

Outgoing Locally Stranded Individuals or LSI process their Authority to Travel through the One Stop Shop for their convenience, this saves them time and effort.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, ordered the set-up of a One Stop Shop at Burgos Street where an LSI can secure the medical certificate, COVID shield and finally availability of trips.