Bishop condoles with media victims

Diocesan statement on the recent killing of Radio Announcer Rex Cornelio Pepino

My dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

We are already in the season of Easter but, lamentably, the events in our community, in the province, and our country, nail us to Good Friday grieving and mourning.

Grieving and mourning for the many who died of Covid19.(Grieving for the courageous frontliners who have succumbed to the virus. Grieving for everyone who have lost their jobs, their income, if not their businesses, again, because of Covid19.) Grieving for those who have died from the recent clash between the military and suspected NPA rebels in Barangay Cambuas, Bindoy.

And, very recently, here in Dumaguete City, we grieve and mourn over the death of Rex Cornelio Pepino of Energy 93.7 FM who was mercilessly shot onboard a motorcycle. His murder follows that of still unsolved killing of Dindo Generoso and Edmund Sestoso who were broadcasters like him. And also those of the still unsolved assassinations of others, like Hon. Michael Dungog and Dr. Avelex Amor.

When did Dumaguete become a place of such unsolved murders, and creeping culture of impunity? Dumaguete used to be named as ‘the City of Gentle People’ and pointed out, by Forbes Magazine, as ‘one of the 7 best places to retire in the world”. Whatever happened to us?

On behalf of the Diocese of Dumaguete and other concerned citizens, we call on our local, provincial and regional authorities to exert all efforts to stop criminality as well as solve crimes with dispatch. That even as everyone unite to fight against Covid19, we request that officials tasked to ensure peace and order in our communities gives special attention to the above-mentioned cases for the peace of mind of many citizens.

We admire the gallantry and fortitude of many men and women in the PNP, the Armed forces, and other government instrumentalities in the fight against crime. And we pray that, like citizens who wish to be protected, they, too, shall experience God’s personal protection, as they carry out their task and mission.

Placing all our hopes in Jesus who rose from the dead, let us pray that, in due time, our mourning shall be turned into joy. Stirred by the Holy Spirit, let us lift each other up through our prayers, our acts of kindness towards others, and our cooperation with authorities in preventing crime in our homes and our communities.

From Bishop Julito Cortes, Bishop of the Diocese of Dumaguete 7 May 2020