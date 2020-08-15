Beware: buying stolen items

ANTI-FENCING LAW

Beware of people who suddenly walk up to you and hold out something for sale like a cellphone, a pair of shades, or watch at a very attractive price. Chances are if you buy it you could be committing a crime.

How does a person violate the Anti-Fencing Law?

There is a violation when a person, with intent to gain, buys, receives, possesses, keeps, acquires, conceals, sells or disposes of a thing which he knows, or should be known to have been derived from the proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft.

How is the crime of fencing committed?

The essential elements of the crime of fencing are as follows: (1) a crime of robbery or theft has been committed; (2) the accused, who is not a principal or an accomplice in the commission of the crime of robbery or theft, buys, receives, possesses, keeps, acquires, conceals, sells or disposes, or buys and sells, or in any manner deals in any article, item, object or anything of value, which has been derived from the proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft; (3) the accused knew or should have known that the said article, item, object or anything of value has been derived from the proceeds of the crime of robbery or theft; and (4) there is, on the part of one accused, intent to gain for oneself or for another.

Is there a presumption of fencing?

Mere possession of any item of value, which has been the subject of robbery or thievery shall be, on its face, presumed evidence of fencing. The burden is now shifted to the defendant for the purpose of showing that the possession of the stolen item is without unlawful intention.

What are the penalties?

1) Prision mayor (6years and 1 day to 12 years) if the stolen object is valued between Php 12,000.00 to Php 22,000.00. If the value exceeds Php 22,000.00, the penalty is put at its maximum period with an additional year for every additional Php10,000.00 but not to exceed 20 years.

2) If the value is greater than the limit in #1, reclusion temporal (12 years and 1day to 20 years) and its accessory penalties are imposed.

3) Prision correccional medium (2 years, 4 months and 1 day to 4 years) and maximum (4 years, 2 months and 1 day to 6 years) if the value of the stolen object is higher than Php 6,000.00 but not higher than Php 12,000.00.

3) Prision correccional minimum (6 months and 1 day to 2 years and 4 months) and medium if the stolen property is worth more than Php 200 but not higher than Php 6,000.00.

4) Arresto mayor medium (2 months and 1 day to 4 months) to prision correccional minimum if the value is more than Php 50 but not more than Php 200.

5) Arresto mayor medium if the value is more than Php 5 but not higher than Php 50.

6) Arresto mayor minimum (1 month and 1 day to 2 months) if the value is Php 5 or less.