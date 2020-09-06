Army Serbisyo Caravan

INFOBYTES

The Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade has joined the “Dagyawan sa Barangay Serbisyo Caravan” of Guihulngan City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (GCTF-ELCAC) for the continued delivery of basic services held recently at Negros Oriental State University (NORSU) Campus, Guihulngan City.

Several barangay residents availed of the essential services which include free medical and dental consultation, medicine distribution, and selling of National Food Authority (NFA) rice. National government agencies also offered its services such as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance, Social Security System (SSS) updating, job hiring, distribution of seedling, and distribution of fertilizers. (By Jennifer Catan-Tilos)

Mabinay hospital closes after death of head nurse

By Roi Lomotan

A community hospital along the borders of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental has been temporarily closed following the death of its head nurse which is attributed to COVID-19.

Negros Oriental Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion confirmed to the members of the media in a press briefing today that the Inapoy Community Primary Hospital in Brgy. Inapoy, Mabinay town is now temporarily closed. Estacion said this is a directive coming from Negros Oriental Gov. Degamo to give way for the 14-day quarantine of some hospital staff and patients there who had direct contact with the 50-year old male head nurse from Negros Occidental who turned out to be positive for COVID-19 infection.

26 ex-Militias receive P260K livelihood aid

By Jennifer Catan-Tilos

The Negros Oriental Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF-ELCAC) together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) turned over on Wednesday livelihood starter kits to 26 former Militia ng Bayan (MB) members at Barangay McKinley, Guihulngan City.

A total of P260,000 livelihood assistance was personally awarded by DTI Provincial Director Nimfa Virtucio. The 26 former MBs received P10,000 each worth of mini-groceries, livestock such as goats and pigs with feeds grower and vitamins, and sacks of rice as their starter kits. The move was in line with the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) to capacitate and support former rebels in going back to mainstream society and becoming productive citizens.

Alternative learning methods

By Roi Lomotan

Technical-Vocational Education Training (TVET) Institutions in Negros Oriental embark on alternative learning methods for tech-voc learners during this time of pandemic.

TESDA Negros Oriental Officer in Charge and Public Information Officer Beth Aimee Tubog disclosed that the agency has certified 24 Technical-Vocational Institutions (TVIs) suitable for flexible learning while the province remains under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) status. Tubog said flexible learning systems can be delivered through online, distance or modular learning, and blended learning which can be a combination of online with face-to-face learning while the other one is the modular or distance learning with face-to-face interaction.

P36-M evacuation center

By Jennifer Catan-Tilos

Dumaguete City has appropriated P36-M for the construction of an evacuation center in- Brgy. Talay, this city.

The budget is taken from the budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways Region 7. For now, site preparation is in progress. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said the evacuation center will have the basic facilities to serve the needs of those who would need refuge in times of calamities and emergency. The chosen site for the facility is in Brgy. Talay adjacent to the Youth Home and CDA Building.