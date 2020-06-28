Army overruns Mabinay CTGs

The Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry overrun a splintered communit terrorist group CTG camp in Sitio Talingting, Bgy. Luyang in Mabinay past midnight last June 18.

There were five CTG reported dead and the following items were recovered by the Army according to Col Noel Baluyan commander of the302ns battalion:

Bodies of their five (5) comrades and seized the following war materials: Three (3) M16 Rifles; One (1) AK47 Rifle; One (1) Cal. 45 Pistol; Four (4) Rifle Grenades; One (1) Improvised Explosive Device (IED); Eight (8) M16 Magazines; One (1) Cal 45 Magazine; Two Hundred Thirty Nine (239) M16 Ammunitions; One Hundred Seventy Six (176) AK47 Ammunitions; Five (5) Cal. 45 Ammunitions; Two (2) commercialize radio sets; Three (3) cellphones; Five (5) backpacks; Four (4) Bandoliers; Two (2) CPP/NPA Flags; Personal Belongings and Subversive documents.

Ltc Redosendo commended the residents of Barangay Luyang for reporting the presence of the armed men in their area, and urged the people of Negros Oriental to continue reporting.

He also extended deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those killed . He added “taking up arms against each other the government and the Filipino people will never address and resolve conflict and issues.”

Meanwhile, Col Noel T Baluyan, the Commander of the Army’s 302nd Infantry (Achiever) Brigade lauded the AFP and PNP element for the mission well done.

Col Baluyan went on to say; “We call on the other members of the CTGs to come and return to society. We in the PLEDS and the whole NOR TF-ELCAC welcome you with an open arms, avail of the livelihood assistance offered you under the ECLIP and live normal lives.” (By Khadaffy Tawan2)