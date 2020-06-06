Angry Americans

EDITORIAL

It is not about George Floyd . But it is about the anger of Americans for all that life and society is now , their frustration with the system and the apathy and indifference of its officialdom.

It only took one isolated traffic incident to spark widespread riots all over the States, even causing untold millions in damages just because a black man was unjustly killed by a policeman. (see left foto above)

If the rioters only dug deeper before reacting, unfortunately too, the black American victim who died was himself a felon, a convict, and a drug addict who victimized a lot of housewives in domestic robberies.

So why are Americans so angry about the incident when hundreds if not thousands of similar if not worse incidents happen every single day all over America!

Here are the reasons:

Racism: and discrimination against blacks, have not yet been totally erased from the minds of white Americans since the end of the last Civil War; they always think that whites are against blacks and vice versa; Despite the equal rights laws, blacks are considered lower or second class citizens by many Americans, even as virtually all Americans idolize and passionately watch the NBA games like the game of gladiators of ancient Rome; Blacks are a talented race and many whites are jealous of the achievements of the blacks and vice versa; it’s a virtual Obama-Trump clash; And if you have other valid reasons pls feel free to email us and share the same ( to dejarescoely1@gmail.com ).

And so the Floyd incident will now go down into the annals of American history as another added spark plug that fueled further unrest in America. Yet, will America play any role during the Biblical end times?

For Flipinos, U.S. racism issue is valid and relevant if not a timely one for us, because there are 2million Filipinos living and working in America (and vice versa) even as both countries have made a treaty to defend each other when attacked by its enemies, even though how one-sided a fight it may be.