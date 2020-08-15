An Icon of honest, humble enterprise

NEWS NOTES

The business icon of honest enterprise MR JULIO SY Sr. has joined the great beyond on August 11 at the age of 87. JULIO Sy the byword of humble and honest entrepreneurship has now passed on the torch of innovative family business to his menions represented by no less than 12 group of companeis all based in Negros Oriental.,

From construction to development,.. coconut mills to arrastre and stevedoring,… hotels,.. security agencies…,service providers ,rice, corn and sugar mills, banking and capital ventures, bar and restaurant…you name it, the JULIO SY group of companies is now well placed under the sun. Thanks to the humble beginnings and persistent and honest struggle of JULIO SY , his group of companies is now well in, serving the needs of the community.

On his demise, we pay tribute to the man who at 12, was in the streets sweeping the leftovers of trucks loading commercial rice, and cooking it for his family. His persistent dream of helping his fellowmen through hard work has paved his way in beocming an icon of diligence and industry over half a century.

When Julio Sy passed away quietly in his plush home in Dasmasrinas, his leading grandson \Danford Sy who is at the helm of the group of companies , wrote in the Negros Chronicle a “fitting tribute to this humble soft spoken yet successful businessman, whom he described as “ an adoring father, uncle, angkong, and a selfless servant of God, who lived a meaningful life by putting the interest of others above himself.”

His peers admired Julio for his principles and strong moral and ethical beliefs, his advocacy to quality education became one of his lifelong passions. He said he believes that education is one effective way to combat poverty and end social injustices. Julio Sy Sr was a true blue Dumagueteno and an outstanding Sillimanian awardee in business in l971, and the order of Horace B Silliman in 2007. He has served as member of the SU Board of Trustees for 21 years, representing the Silliman University Foundation Inc.

Julio Sr. received the Don Carlos Locsin Award for his outstanding participation in the growth and support for the sugar industry.

JULIO’s leadership and generosity in socio-civic organizations and major institutions include the Holy Child Hospital, Dumaguete Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the Philippine Sugar Millers Association, the YMCA, Philippine Mental Health Association, Boy Scout of the Philippines, Makati Business Club, the Dumaguete Lions Club and many more. He was Presidential awardee as Outstanding National Citizen and the Philippine National Red Cross honored him with the Aurora Aragon Medallon for his perpetual support to the REDCross in which he was past chapter chairman.

The late Julio O. Sy Sr, his remains now lie at the Heritage Chapel in Taguig. He is survived by his wife Anesia Dy Sy, his daughters Jeanne Sy-Krebs and Congreswoman . Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong; sons Julio Jr and Jonathan; and grandchildren. Memorial service on Sunday, August 16 will be broadacasted in zoom from Manila.