“All you need to know about BLUE LIGHT”

VISION MATTERS

Before the pandemic, we already live in a digital world. According to a survey about time spent per day on the internet (Source: Global Web Index, Q2 & Q3 2017 of internet users aged 16-64), Philippines ranked second with an average time spent of 9 hours and 29 minutes and ranked first for time spent on social media with an average of 3 hours and 57 minutes per day. For the third year in a row, Filipinos spend the highest amount of time on social media everyday. These figures have exponentially increased during the enhanced community quarantine.

During these challenging times, our children’s education is compromised. But our DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones has been working hard to make sure learning will continue but through an alternative online learning method that includes online learning and offline methods (take-home readings and activities). Meaning, most of the children will be exposed to digital devices. These devices can emit high levels of short-wavelength visible light (blue region in the light spectrum – roughly 380 to 500nm).

Studies show that exposure to the visible blue light will cause eye problems like digital eyestrain, dry eyes, headache, and potentially harming the human retina (Wu J, Seregard S, Spangberg B, OskarssonM, Chen E, 1999). Children may be at higher risk for blue light retinal damage than adults (Boettner EA, Wolter JR. T, 1962). Cellular phone, tablet, and personal computer use before bedtime can delay sleep onset, degrade sleep quality and impair alertness the following day (Chang AM, Aeschbach D, Duffy JF, Czeisler CA, 2015). But research says 63% of adults do not know that electronics emit high-energy visible (HEV) or blue light.

So, do we need to protect our eyes from harmful blue light? Definitely YES! I recommend you at least to have an annual visit to your friendly Optometrist for a comprehensive eye exam or CEE.