All mayors’ escorts pulled out by PNP

All police escorts on special detail to municipal and city mayors of Negros Oriental, and other elected and appointed have been pulled out effective Sunday August 16, upon orders of regional com-mander P/Brig. Gen. Alberto D. Ferro, because they will comprise the forthcoming augmentation team to reinforce police watch on Covid-rising in Cebu city and province. Once in Cebu they will also be quarantine 14 days for covid restrictions.

As expected the provincial command was quickly swarmed with opposition by politicians but PD P/Col Arnel Banzon, provincial director, denied all requests for reconsiderations because “it is beyond me, these are orders from my regional superiors, all I have to do is obey without asking questions,” he said.

Even the request of Gov Degamo and his wife Mayor Janice of Pamplona was denied because of such regional PNP orders. Col Banzon said the entire Pamplona police force will protect the governor and his wife-mayor, so there is nothing to fear of the much-publicized plot to assassinate the governor.

The governor was not singled out because all 35 police escorts of mayors and those of other appointed officials were pulled out, including the PNP security detail from that of Dumaguete city Mayor Felipe Remollo.

Earleir, it was Gov Degamo himself who announced such alleged plot, in a detailed report about “a tip” about the arrest of would-be assasins with high powered guns, who were intercepted and arrested in Malay, Caticlan port allegedly enroute to Dumaguete to assassinate the governor and his mayor-wife.. But nothing as been heard about it after that plot scare. Who, where and what are the charges filed againt whom?

On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Degamo called for an emergency meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC), which he chairs, to pass a resolution to stop the recall of his and other mayors’ police escorts.

P/Col Banzon advised the council to address the same resolution to the regional commander in Cebu who issued the order.

Fernando Martinez, PPOC private sector representative filed the motion and was seconded by Arnel Amor of the Department of the Agrarian Reform.

Banzon did not attend the PPOC meeting and only sent a representative. He later clarified in a statement that the police escorts were recalled by the Provincial Administrative and Resource management Unit starting on Monday, August 17, 2020.

“The recall was due to the ongoing realignment program of our personnel in line with our COVID-19 response to the most affected areas in Central Visayas as our sensible way of filling the vacuum caused by the earlier recall of the augmented personnel from the SAF, PRO-6 and PRO-8 by their mother units,” Banzon said in a statement. – Ryan Sorote