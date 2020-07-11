A doctor’s testimony as a COVID19 survivor

ZD TRIVIA

When a doctor survives Covid19, it should be an authoritative experience. Sadly others who who experienced it cannot describe the ordeal in a more detailed manner as a doctor who survived it all…

(Testimonial of Covid-19 survivor, Dr. Emil Jaca. I got his consent to share this.)

by: Dr. Emil Jaca:

“Just a few days ago, I would have never thought that I’d be here doing this. When I held on to a friend’s hand as I was about to be intubated, I felt it was my last in this world.

I held on to his hand so tightly and when I let go, that was it. I never knew, I’d still wake up. I woke up with tears in my eyes coz despite what happened, I was still breathing…couldn’t talk with the tubes but I was definitely very glad that I was still breathing.

The struggle was real…is real…it still makes tears roll over my cheeks spontaneously up to this moment. There were 8 or 9 of us in the icu and in just one afternoon, 2 of them left for eternity. They were a few years younger than me.

I have always been on one side and have always managed through all these emotions ever since starting college for my medical career but no one prepares anyone to be the patient. More so, knowing that I was really very close to losing life.

Recuperating and really trying to recover from this experience…I can only IMPLORE everyone to really take this very seriously. This is no joke. We are talking about lives and one life lost is too many.

You have to make the ultimate sacrifice of foregoing your wants, even needs, if these are things that can wait. Don’t risk any more people by getting your most wanted food or drink delivered to your doorstep. Should you need to buy essentials, think it over many times, if it’s something you really need to get now and if you should, limit the number of times you go out. Logically maximize every trip. And when you’re out, be 6 feet (2 meters) away from the next person, wear mask, goggles and or face shields. Keep your hands to yourself and disinfect properly. Simply washing with soap and water can be the one most helpful thing. Please start taking this seriously. Really serious. Our lives depend on it.

I have not only seen but experienced first hand how our frontliners take care of our sick. Each day they don their protective equipment is a risk of exposure for them and their families. Yet, they do it every single time. Yes, these are the doctors, the nurses, the nursing aides, the utility and maintenance personnel and so many more people. Please everyone, if you don’t need to go out, stay home. Protect yourself, protect your family. This way, when we all do this, we protect the whole community. Pleas stay home.

Above all, I’d like to wholeheartedly thank everyone, my family.. friends.. relatives..

Hearters, Gullas batchmates, St Odilia, Dohec, Cyclists group, BNI Family, AXA family , my wife’s San Miguel family, and everyone in the country and abroad, who have come to offer their support, their love, even financial support and most especially, the prayers. It was so overwhelming to hear and realize that there were so many who reached out to me and my family. I may not be able to thank each and every person but I will do my best to give back each time…I hope I will be eligible to donate very soon and when that part comes to an end, I hope I will still be able to contribute the best way I can to our people..to our community.

Again, thank you very much for all your prayers, support and words of encouragement. It is still a very difficult time to take in all these but I’m very happy, I’m still alive and be given a second chance..blessing..”