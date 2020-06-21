51 more PUMs arrive; 1,005 passengers cleared

COVID19 WATCH

Fifty-one more individuals were admitted in the various isolation facilities of the City’s Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 as Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) as of today.

Of this number, 47 are Locally Stranded Individuals, who arrived in the ports of entry while 4 are Persons Deprived of Liberty recently released from the Dumaguete City Detention Center.

City Health Officer Maria Sarah B. Talla informed Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo that with their admission, the number of PUMs being closely monitored and examined by the health workers now totals 282, three of whom are given medical intervention after showing symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Bagacay resident, who recently tested negative of COVID-19, continues to show good health while under strict monitoring in the isolation center along with her family. The woman, her husband and child remain asymptomatic and provided they pass medical examinations, may soon be released from isolation to return back to their normal lives.

On the other hand, about 1, 005 former PUMs were able to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine without showing any symptoms of COVID-19 infection. Most if not all of them are deemed fit to work or engage in their professions and trade.