44 OFWS continue quarantine at home

After passing all the tests and at least 7 days of quarantine at the government designated fa-cilities, 44 OFWs were transferred to their respective barangays to continue their quarantine in the next 7 days at home.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the City Inter-Agency Task Force COVID-19, approved the recommendation of City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla to transfer the OFWs with complete documents and after they tested negative in a series of examinations conducted by health authorities.

The homes of the OFWs were also evaluated and found appropriate for quarantine with close daily monitoring by the assigned health workers.

The OFWs were quarantined in designated hotel facilities while the remaining were admitted at the City’s Isolation Center.

They came from the USA, Indonesia, Norway, Netherlands, KSA, UK, Middle East, Thailand, Spain, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia and Uruguay.

All the OFWs already tested negative from COVID-19 RT-PCR test and quarantined for several weeks prior to their return in Dumaguete City.