200 houses under lockdown in north?

Over two hundred houses are placed under "lo-calized lockdown" in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Dr. Liland Estacion, Assistant head of the Provincial Health Office said Wednesday houses in a sitio at Barangay Poblacion were locked down after a 38-year-old-female from Barangay Cogon-Pardo, Cebu City, reportedly came in contact with members of her family.

Guihulngan City Mayor Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes has sent police to Barangay Poblacion to secure the houses in coordination with barangay officials.

Estacion said it is not yet clear if the woman was able to finish her mandatory 14-day quarantine and was sent home by local health authorities.

“She met with her family, that’s why 10 houses were lockdown,” the doctor said in Bisaya.

In a separate interview Wednesday, Guihulngan City Legal Officer Atty. Karen Lisette Trinidad-Molas confirmed that the woman was released from quarantine on Sunday, July 12, and was able to meet with her relatives.

Molas said the woman and two other companions were immediately quarantined after her swab test turnout positive on Tuesday, July 14.

“For added measure, the immediate community where she resides has been placed on total lockdown. The lockdown will continue for 2 weeks or longer, depending on the results of the mass testing of residents in that area,” she said in a statement sent to The Chronicle. As of writing, Molas said 248 houses were included in the lockdown.

Swab samples were taken from the woman after she had direct contact with the city’s second COVID-19 case, a 37-year-old-male from Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, who tested positive on July 3, 2020, said Estacion.

She said the woman boarded the same RORO from Bato, Cebu to Tampi Port in Amlan, with the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases of the city.

Guihulngan Health authorities told Estacion the woman was tested for COVID-19, 21-days into her quarantine.

Local authorities are still investigating how the woman got infected with the virus.

Estacion said contact tracing has already started with relatives of the woman and their neighbors.

“I am telling all my health staff in the province; if ever they (LSI) finish the 14-day quarantine to always be on watch and if they are placed in home quarantine, to stay at home,” she said.

Negros Oriental, as of writing, has a total of 61 COVID-19 cases, comprising of 36 active patients, 22 recoveries, and three deaths. (By Ryan Sorote)