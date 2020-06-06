17 Covid positive; 62 await results; 24 sick with TB

From a week-long zero case of Covid19 positive to a sudden rise to 17 positive cases from May 31 to June 3 in Negros Oriental, has been attributed to the incoming arrivals of 164 fishermen from Palawan , over 100 overseas workers, and 431 locally stranded Negrenses coming home.

No Covid positive was recorded from transmission among locally based residents.

Medical frontliners confirmed positive cases for the following:

JUNE 3: in Ayungon 2 Palawan fishermen; Mabinay 2 an OFW and Locally stranded person ; Sibulan 11 yr old LSI as reported in press conference by Mayor Jose Pepe Abiera; and Vallehrmoso 1 LSI.

JUNE 1 : NINE (9) fishermen from Palawan were confirmed positive of COVID19 based on PCR tests 3 from La Libertad, two each from Tanjay and Bindoy, and one each from Sibulan, Santander, Samboan and Ayungon total 11 COVID19 positive as of June 3. And the two others last May 31.

Total: 17 cases with one each coming from Santander and Samboan..

On the returnees, 431 stranded persons from Negros, 279 OFWs arrived from abroad, 217 are now in their LGU quarantined and 62 OFWs are staying in local hotels on routine quarantine awaiting their swab results. That’s the summary of COVID19 cases at the provincial hospital and the six in the towns.

MEANWHILE, the government has rented 10 ventilators which wee distributed in Bais, Bayawan, Dauin, Bindoy, Guihulngan and Siaton government owned primary hospitals. .

In Dumaguete zero Covid case in Silliman Medical Cener, ACE and Hospitals. RT-PCR testing machines are now ready for inspection at the Silliman Medical Center by the Dpet of Health. The three others for Bais, Bayawan and Guihulngan PCRs have not yet arrived, it was clarified.