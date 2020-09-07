Piapi gym long awaited is done!

After several years, the long awaited construction of a covered court or gymnasium for the North City Elementary School was finally completed today and marked with simple inauguration rites led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and 2nd District Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria along with the top Deped officials of the City Schools Division.

Present during the covered court’s inauguration are Schools Division Supt. Cyrus Elejorde, Dr. Juditha Mapue, Piapi Punong Barangay Charlemagne Bantilan and Kagawad Clark L. Labi.

NCES Principal Lilibeth Estrosos expressed gratitude to all the agencies involved in the construction of such a vital facility where the faculty, staff and pupils can now conduct various activities sheltered against the elements regardless of the weather condition.